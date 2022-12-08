November photo

This photo of Lake Istokpoga, taken by Laura Shafer, will be the featured photo for November 2023 in the Florida Association of Counties calendar.

 COURTESY via FLORIDA ASSOCIATION OF COUNTIES

LEON COUNTY – On Dec. 2, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022–2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Highlands County was selected as November 2023.

“With water being Florida’s most abundant resource, it was only natural to showcase our waterways in the calendar’s theme,” said Lee Constantine, FAC president and Seminole County commissioner. “It was extremely tough to narrow 500 submissions down to 15, but I am proud to present this calendar on behalf of Florida’s counties.”

