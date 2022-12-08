LEON COUNTY – On Dec. 2, the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) unveiled the county photos featured in their 2022–2023 annual calendar: Keep Calm & Love Water. Highlands County was selected as November 2023.
“With water being Florida’s most abundant resource, it was only natural to showcase our waterways in the calendar’s theme,” said Lee Constantine, FAC president and Seminole County commissioner. “It was extremely tough to narrow 500 submissions down to 15, but I am proud to present this calendar on behalf of Florida’s counties.”
Every year FAC opens a contest to all of Florida’s 67 counties to be one of the fifteen featured in their annual calendar. Over 500 photos were submitted from 52 Florida counties. The winners were announced during FAC’s Legislative Conference in Pinellas County.
The chosen counties include:
• Cover: Okaloosa County taken by Nick Tomecek
• December 2022: Indian River County taken by Visit Indian River
• January 2023: Palm Beach County taken by Discover the Palm Beaches
• February 2023: Walton County taken by Marlon Davey
• March 2023: Franklin County taken by Marlon Davey
• April 2023: Flagler County taken by Michael Lagasse
• May 2023: Okeechobee County taken by Sharie Turgeon
• June 2023: Suwannee County taken by Charissa Setzer
• July 2023: Monroe County taken by Michael Schilling
• August 2023: Escambia County taken by Kayla Avirett
• September 2023: Lee County taken by Saskia Angela Weber
• October 2023: Wakulla County taken by Wakulla County
• November 2023: Highlands County taken by Laura Shafer
• December 2023: Hillsborough County taken by Hillsborough County
• Back Cover: Seminole County taken by Erin Maciejewski
Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties is a non-profit association representing the diverse interests of Florida’s 67 counties. The Florida Association of Counties helps counties effectively serve and represent Floridians by strengthening and preserving county home rule through advocacy, education and collaboration.