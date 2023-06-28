When former President Donald J. Trump’s trial takes place, some Highlands County residents could have a say on his guilt or innocence. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s announcement to hold the trial from her home base of Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, could see jurors pulled from the county.
Juries are selected differently for federal trials than they are for state cases. A federal trial in Fort Pierce would see jurors selected from Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin counties, according to the New York Times.
Trump’s detractors are quick to point out that four of the five are solidly red counties. St. Lucie County is the only one of the five counties where Trump did not get at least 60% of the votes in the 2020 election. He received 50.4% of the votes.
Cannon, who Trump appointed in 2020, can still move the trial. Her order to hold the trial in Fort Pierce did note all hearings will be held in Fort Pierce “with modifications to be made as necessary as this matter proceeds.”
Cannon set a tentative trial date of Aug. 14, although it is unlikely the trial will begin so quickly. On Friday, Special Counsel Jack Smith asked Cannon to move the trial to December, with his motion stating that it could take several months for Trump’s defense counsel to view all classified documents.
“However, the case does involve classified information and will necessitate defense counsel obtaining the requisite security clearances,” Smith’s motion for continuance read. “As the Court is aware, that process is already underway. According to the Litigation Support Group, decisions on interim clearances for defense counsel can and should be made within 48 hours of submission of the relevant forms.
“Interim clearances will enable counsel to review the vast majority of classified discovery. The decision on granting the final clearance required to allow counsel’s review of the remaining small number of classified documents is estimated to occur within 45 to 60 days of form submission.”
The trial will be held under the Classified Information Procedures Act, a set of rules designed to govern how classified material is handled in court. Smith’s motion said CIPA will inject additional time into trial preparation for both sides.
Regardless of when the trial begins or where it ends up taking place, Fort Pierce is moving ahead with plans to prepare for the trial.
The decision to hold the trial there was a surprise to many, including Fort Pierce Mayor Linda Hudson.
“Yes, in truth, it did catch me by surprise,” Hudson told WQCS radio. “But then I learned that the Judge lives in Vero and chose this courthouse.”
Hudson was optimistic the trial would be a good thing for Fort Pierce.
“I know that the action will be centered around the courthouse, but we have a beautiful city and I’m hoping that the waterfront and the beaches and our beautiful, clean water is going to be a positive,” she said.