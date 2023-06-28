Trump Classified Documents

Special counsel Jack Smith closes his notebook as he finishes speaking to reporters Friday, June 9, 2023, in Washington. He filed a motion on Friday to move Donald Trump’s trial to December.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

When former President Donald J. Trump’s trial takes place, some Highlands County residents could have a say on his guilt or innocence. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s announcement to hold the trial from her home base of Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, could see jurors pulled from the county.

Juries are selected differently for federal trials than they are for state cases. A federal trial in Fort Pierce would see jurors selected from Highlands, Indian River, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Martin counties, according to the New York Times.

