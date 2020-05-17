After spending nearly two months shut down, local hair and nail salons have been able to open their doors with specially designed health guidelines. This comes after last week when Governor Ron DeSantis announced that hair and nail salons would be added to Phase 1 of his reopening plan. Despite being opened, these businesses must adhere to various health guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
These guidelines include requiring all customers to have an appointment, allowing at least 15 minutes between customers to disinfect and clean the work station, prohibiting group appointments, and requiring that all employees performing personal services wear a mask. The governor also published suggested guidelines, such as customers wearing masks and removing all frequently touched items, such as magazines.
Even with the new reopening guidelines, local hair and nail salons were more than happy to be allowed to open. Eduardo Giraud, owner of Ed’s Barbershop in Sebring, explained to the Highlands News-Sun how his employees were working to keep the business sanitary.
“We’re wiping down each station between clients, it is appointment only, no guests allowed, no soliciting, and no outside food or beverages,” Giraud said. “We are doing everything possible to have our doors open while taking precautions between each client.”
All of his employees were seen complying with the governor’s guidelines as they had gloves and masks on, as well as limiting the number of clients to one per hour to allow for proper disinfecting. To make an appointment with Ed’s Barbershop, call 863-451-5687.
At Above and Beyond Hair & Body in Lake Placid, they are glad to be back to work.
“We are doing good, we are open and following protocol,” Samantha Twiggs said. “We have our customers sit outside, they call the shop and we escort them in. It is going smooth as silk. We are masking; clients don’t necessarily have to, but we are having them wash their hands when they get here. We are keeping six feet apart, cleaning as we go and sterilizing in between clients. We have a UV light that we use at night.
"Everyone is glad to be here and we are happy to be open. One of our biggest changes is not having the lobby open.”
Above and Beyond’s barber has made the biggest adjustment. Brad Stuteville went from working solely on walk-ins to having to switch to appointments.
“Making that adjustment has worked out fabulously for Brad,” Twiggs said. “The clients have been so patient and understanding. They have brought us flowers and cake. Our first week back has been a very big success. Clients are happy and phone has been ringing off the hook.”
To make an appointment with Above and Beyond Hair & Body, call 863-699-2242 or visit aboveandbodyhairandbody.com
Adam’s Barbershop had one of their best weeks in shop history.
“We have been very busy. It took us three days to get back to a normal pace of work,” said Skip Adams, owner and operator of Adam’s Barbershop. “The first three days were the best monetary days I've had in 40 years.
"Everyone is happy to get their hair cut and we are happy to get back to work. Everyone takes pride in having a job to go to. Having five to six weeks off was just too much for me, I like my work.”
Adam’s Barbershop has made a few changes since reopening.
“The mandatory changes are wearing a mask while performing a service, we have to use an appointment system to keep less people in the shop, we allow extra time between clients and extra sanitation,” Adams said. “Most of the customers have been pretty good. We have had a few impatient people who don’t like change. We have always been a walk-in business and now we have to go to an appointment system.”
For an appointment with Adam’s Barbershop, call 863-385-7858. If you do walk-up to the shop there is a sign-in sheet. Everyone is required to wait outside of the shop.
With all the new guidelines, these salons are asking for patience and compliance with the new guidelines. This includes making appointments at a salon with sufficient time, rescheduling appointments if a client feels ill, and having patience when wanting to make an appointment.
Hair and nail salons face an unprecedented amount of demand for their service and appointment times are quickly filling up. These guidelines require a lot from the salon employees and very little is known as to when these guidelines will expire. What is certain is that these guidelines will be the new norm for the foreseeable future.
Miguel Arceo is a columnist with the Highlands News-Sun.