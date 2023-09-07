The Highlands County Long Term Disaster Recovery Group met Tuesday with volunteers and Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives to coordinate long-term disaster recovery efforts for those who were affected by Hurricane Ian.
At the Jack Stroup Civic Center, Highlands Hope, Inc. Executive Director Bobbie Smith-Powell said in the past there was a long-term disaster recovery group in Highlands County.
She sought advice from those present who had previously worked in long-term disaster recovery so they can cooperate together and assist the people in the county.
Smith-Powell said she went to Taylor and Dixie counties last week and it is “devastating.”
Horseshoe Beach is gone, she said. “The homes were washed away with refrigerators, tables, chairs and couches among the debris. It was so sad.”
The Highlands disaster recovery group meeting started with FEMA Voluntary Agency Liason Jaleel Rivera stating that after Hurricane Ian there were about 6,000 people who never had an inspection from FEMA so they didn’t receive any FEMA assistance. Plus, he said, there were likely many people who never registered for assistance.
There were only about 56 who were eligible for the individual and household program, which had funds for critical needs assistance and $5,000 for housing or $1,800 for rental assistance, he said.
“When FEMA isn’t able to provide the necessary things that people need, we are going to rely and help those who can [help], like everyone in this room,” Rivera said, from non-profit groups, faith-based and community organizations. These groups are present long after FEMA leaves, he said.
Rivera said he and his team assist the groups that are helping in the disaster recovery. FEMA will be present for possibly a couple of more months to provide support, he said.
The disaster recovery group’s discussions included topics on neighborhood assessments, unmet needs assessments, volunteer management, and distribution of donations.
Smith-Powell was pleased with the turnout at the initial meeting.
“It really was a great gathering and we’re looking forward to great things in Highlands County because those of us at Highlands Hope believe that ‘Hope Changes Everything,’” she said.
Contact Highlands Hope, Inc. at 863-451-5139 for assistance or more information.