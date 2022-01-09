SEBRING — The overall Highlands School District graduation rate improved in 2021 and closed the gap with state graduation rate, which has a slight increase from 90.0% in 2020 to 90.1% in 2021.
The Highlands graduation rate increased 1.1 percentage points from 83.3% in 2020 to 84.4% in 2021.
The graduation rate, which is defined by the percentage of students who finish high school four years after they started, has improved significantly in Florida since 70.6 percent earned diplomas in 2011.
Graduation rates for the last two senior classes benefitted from the pandemic-related decision by the state to waive the requirement that seniors pass English and math tests to be eligible to graduate. Almost 16,000 students were given diplomas last spring because of the waiver.
The graduation rates, 2020 and 2021, for Highlands District Schools follow:
• Avon Park High improved from 85.2% to 88.2%.
• Lake Placid High improved from 87.9% to 89.5%.
• Sebring High improved from 81.6% to 86.0.
• Highlands Virtual School (HVS) dropped from 93.1% to 75.2.
The influx of new students to HVS in the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic was likely a factor in the its drop in graduation rate.
The Florida Department of Education provides graduation data by race/ethnicity for every high school and online school.
Among the high points for Highlands County - Sebring High had a 100% graduation rate for its Asian students and Lake Placid High had a 92.1% graduation rate for its Hispanic/Latino students.
Highlands Virtual School's graduation rates were lower than the district's three high schools with its white graduation rate at 72.4% and Black/African American graduation rate at 68.8% for 2021.
The Glades County graduation rate peaked at an impressive 93.4% in 2018, but has fallen each year since and now is second-lowest in the state with 78.5%. Only Franklin County is lower with 74.4%.
The graduation rates in other Heartland counties follow: Hardee - 88.3%, Okeechobee - 85.1%, DeSoto - 82.0% and Hendry 86.6%.
The rate was 85.3% in Polk County and 89.2% in Hillsborough County.
Lafayette County, in north Florida with only one high school, had the highest graduation rate in the state in 2021 at 97.5%, which is down from a peak of 98.8% in 2019.
Florida’s graduation rate is 90.1 percent, but that does not mean that 9.9 percent of students in the cohort are dropouts. Students in a cohort can be classified as graduates, dropouts, and nongraduates. Nongraduates include students who have been retained and are still in school, attending adult education, received certificates of completion, or received GED-based diplomas.