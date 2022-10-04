SEBRING — Highlands District schools reopen today after the closure due to Hurricane Ian, which knocked out the power at most campuses.
The District announced that based on its Monday morning assessment meeting, the schools are ready to open.
Although the South Florida State College campus will be closed, Highlands Career Institute will be open.
“We are looking forward to welcoming students and staff back. Thank you to Duke Energy, Glades Electric Cooperative Inc., and to all the staff members who have worked diligently to enable schools to open for children!,” the District stated.
All South Florida State College classes at all locations and in all modalities are canceled through Sunday, Oct. 9, the college announced Monday.
Available Highlands Campus staff and faculty are requested to return on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
