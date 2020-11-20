SEBRING — Amid the county and state’s increase in COVID-19 cases, the School Board of Highlands County reports a total of 27 positive cases thus far this month.
The district had a total of 28 cases in October.
Most schools have had at least one case this month, but there are no schools with a large number of cases.
According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are six schools with one staff member each who tested positive – Lake Country, Memorial, Park and Sun ‘n Lake elementary schools and Hill-Gustat and Sebring middle schools.
Three schools had three students each who tested positive – Lake Country Elementary, Hill-Gustat Middle and Lake Placid High.
Four schools had two students who tested positive — Lake Placid and Memorial elementary schools, and Lake Placid Middle and Avon Park High.
Four schools had one student who tested positive for the coronavirus – Cracker Trail and Sun ‘n Lake elementary schools, and Sebring Middle and Sebring High.
In response to questions about its COVID and quarantine policies, the district offered the following information recently:
• If you are tested as a result of having symptoms, do not return to school until you receive a negative test result indicating that you do not have coronavirus.
• The general guideline for quarantine is being within 6 feet for 15 minutes with a person who tests positive.
• If you are quarantined because of being in contact with a positive case, you must isolate from that person (at home, work, etc.) before your 14-day count begins.
• Even if you receive a negative COVID-19 test result during your 14-day quarantine, you must still quarantine for the entire 14-day period.
South Florida State College had two student cases last week, according to the Florida Department of Health’s previous-week school listing for the week of Nov. 8-14.
Over the course of the pandemic, the college has had a total of 15 positive cases, which included 12 students and three staff members.
School superintendents in south Florida are asking the state for guidance that would establish coronavirus benchmarks to help them decide how to stay safe while the number of cases is on the rise locally and nationwide.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won’t allow schools to shut down again, but the superintendents of the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts want to keep the option open.
In Palm Beach County, a rain delay for a football game could have contributed to a quarantine order for 62 members and coaches in the Palm Beach Central High School football program, according to an investigation by health officials, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Dozens of players and coaches were stuck in a bus for two hours because of the delay, which may have played a part in the quarantine and the eventual positive tests for 16 players and four coaches.