SEBRING — The Legislature has approved a bill that requires all district and charter schools in Florida to have a panic alarm system that instantly alerts law enforcement.
If Gov. Ron DeSantis signs it into law, districts will have the option of installing their own systems, which the School Board of Highlands County is already doing.
Highlands School Board Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said he believes the district’s new cellphone app would currently satisfy the requirement, but he has yet to review the finalized version of the statute and then also review any guidance of that language by the Safety & Security Department for the Florida Department of Education.
In May the School Board approved an agreement with VOLO, LLC, an Ormond Beach-based communications technology company.
The VOLO app includes a feature that is similar to a “panic button.”
Lethbridge said VOLO company representatives were at the district last week working on a few outstanding issues. The panic button does automatically notify law enforcement/911 dispatch and they would activate response teams.
“We have used the test button many times on each campus practicing,” he said. “We will be also testing the software in a ‘live’ drill shortly. For the live drill we will use the active shooter button but all involved including law enforcement will know that it is a drill.”
The bill is named “Alyssa’s Law,” after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, who was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
The legislation was sponsored by Sen. Lauren Book, D-Plantation, and Reps. Michael Gottlieb, D-Davie, and Dan Daley, D-Coral Springs.
It allocates $8 million for the state to provide a statewide mobile alert system for schools. Such a system would allow school staff members to send an alert to law enforcement and paramedics with the press of a button on their cellphone.