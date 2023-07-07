The results of Florida’s end-of-the-year progress monitoring assessment — Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) — were released recently, which shows varying levels of achievement among the Highlands District’s elementary schools.
As with previous assessments, achievement scores are ranked in five levels with Level 5 being the highest and Level 3 considered on-grade level. The percentage of students in Level 3 and above are used for quick comparisons such as among districts and schools.
The fourth grade English language arts (ELA) results at Level 3 and above shows Florida at 58%, Highlands at 53%, Hardee at 51%, DeSoto at 48%, Okeechobee at 57%, Glades at 47% and Hendry at 43%.
Among the Highlands District Schools the fourth grade ELA Level 3 and above results show: Avon at 46%, Cracker Trail at 55%, Fred Wild at 40%, Lake Country at 61%, Lake Placid at 55%, Memorial at 53%, Park at 59%, Sun ‘N Lake at 62% and Woodlawn at 48%.
The fifth grade math results show the following percentages of students in Level 3 and above: Florida at 55%, Highlands at 51%, Hardee at 61%, DeSoto at 40%, Okeechobee at 42%, Glades at 51% and Hendry at 35%.
Among the Highlands District Schools the fifth grade math Level 3 and above results show: Avon at 41%, Cracker Trail at 62%, Fred Wild at 37%, Lake Country at 58%, Lake Placid at 53%, Memorial at 48%, Park at 42%, Sun ‘N Lake at 55% and Woodlawn at 53%.
The fifth grade science results show the following percentages in Level 3 and above: Statewide at 51%, Highlands at 47%, Avon at 41%, Cracker Trail at 60%, Fred Wild at 38%, Lake Country at 48%, Lake Placid at 46%, Memorial at 43%, Park at 33%, Sun ‘N Lake at 48% and Woodlawn at 57%.
Florida was the first state in the nation to establish a system under progress monitoring, according to the Florida Department of Education. Unlike end-of-year high stakes testing, FAST provides teachers, students and parents real-time, immediate and actionable data at the beginning, middle and end of the school year to drive student improvement.
The FDOE notes that since some of the previous assessments were based on “provisional” achievement levels, comparisons should not be made between the 2023 data and previous years’ data. For 2023-2024 and beyond, scores will be reported on a new scale after the State Board of Education adopts new student achievement levels in fall of 2023.