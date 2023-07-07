The results of Florida’s end-of-the-year progress monitoring assessment — Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) — were released recently, which shows varying levels of achievement among the Highlands District’s elementary schools.

As with previous assessments, achievement scores are ranked in five levels with Level 5 being the highest and Level 3 considered on-grade level. The percentage of students in Level 3 and above are used for quick comparisons such as among districts and schools.

