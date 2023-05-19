After two months of developing, the Highlands Farmers Market is ready to open its gates to the public from 12-4 p.m., this Sunday, at Arbuckle Creek Farms, 6270 E. Arbuckle Road, Avon Park.
Highlands Farmers Market creators Katie Kochanski, owner of Double K Farm LLC just outside of Lorida, and Jane Benham, owner of City Chicks Farming in Avon Park, have designed this event to be totally focused on “bringing the farmers back to the market,” Benham said.
“We want this to be a true Farmers Market,” Benham said. “Everything will be edible and raised right here by our local farmers.”
Benham and Kochanski’s friendship started over vegetables two months ago.
“I literally bought vegetables from Katie and a friendship started after that,” Benham said.
They started to talk about the various area farmers markets in Sebring, Lake Placid and Lakeland that they had attended and noticed they were mostly craft and flea market vendors with a few stands of fresh produce. They wanted to change that and make it a “true farmers market,” Benham said.
They locked in the location on Arbuckle Creek Farms, which is 80 acres owned by Hollie Raulerson, to host the Highlands Farmers Market. This site is a multigenerational heritage homestead focused on raising heritage breed Florida Cracker Cattle, hosting intimate Farm to Table dinners and growing an array of organic-like vegetables. Benham warns that it is a “farm” so the ground may not be level in places and it is not easily accessible for wheelchairs.
Benham said they wanted to start small with 20 vendors and grow from there. Currently, they have 16 vendors and they continue to add more each day. The other unique part of this market is that Benham and Kochanski are making sure to have only one vendor in each food category so it is not oversaturated with the same type of food items.
“What’s unique about our market is that you won’t see four or five honey bee vendors. You will only see one,” Benham said. “Our vendors have exclusiveness.”
She did explain there may be a few selling eggs since they are so popular and sell out fast. They have established a list of duplicate vendors so if the original vendor is not available that week, they can call for a backup vendor to be there. This market will be open every Sunday even during the summer.
On Sunday, Benham’s City Chicks Farms will be there selling fresh chickens and eggs. Kochanski’s Double K Farm will offer herbs and vegetables while Raulerson’s Arbuckle Creek Farm will have fresh beef.
Other vendors to be on site for the opening day include Florida Honey Guy; Monkey Jams; Pegasus Sweets & Treats, selling baked items and gourmet popcorn; Teri’s Passion Artisan Pasta, selling pastas made from scratch; Southern Sol, selling homemade seasonings; Mayy’s Sweets, selling vegan treats, and Solace Organic Farm, selling organic fruits and vegetables.
Food vendors and trucks will be on site as well. Those cooking for Sunday will include Monster Dawgs, Good For the Soul, Tacos el Rey, Gran Arepa Southwest and Destiny’s Lemonade will have various fruit flavored lemonades to drink.
Although adults will find the market very tasty and refreshing, Benham did say they are offering facepainting for the kids so they have something to enjoy. People are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to sit back and enjoy the view or listen to some country and bluegrass music playing in the background.
Benham said they have not booked any entertainment so far but plan to do that in the future as the market grows. She is working on a patriotic Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 28. Details will follow.
Anyone wishing to find out about a vendor space, contact Benham at 772-410-7284 or Kochanski at 215-378-8360. The vendor fee is $10 each week.
To get to the Arbuckle Creek Farm, take State Road 64 east out of Avon Park toward the Avon Park Bombing Range.