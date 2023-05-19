After two months of developing, the Highlands Farmers Market is ready to open its gates to the public from 12-4 p.m., this Sunday, at Arbuckle Creek Farms, 6270 E. Arbuckle Road, Avon Park.

Highlands Farmers Market creators Katie Kochanski, owner of Double K Farm LLC just outside of Lorida, and Jane Benham, owner of City Chicks Farming in Avon Park, have designed this event to be totally focused on “bringing the farmers back to the market,” Benham said.

