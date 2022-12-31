SEBRING — 2022 proved to be another deadly year on Highlands County roads.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles online crash dashboard lists Highlands County with 35 traffic deaths this year, up to Dec. 14. Numbers from these last two weeks have not been applied.
It also states that out of Highlands’ 1,047 crashes in 2022, 741 had injuries: 32 involved motorcycles, five of them fatal; 19 involved bicycles, three of them fatal, and 22 involved pedestrians, two of them fatal.
The county saw 162 hit-and-run crashes, with 38 injuries, but no deaths.
An unofficial tally kept by the Highlands News-Sun has the traffic death toll at 31 for 2022, down from a total of 37 for 2021. The numbers are those reported to the newspaper from Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida, as a whole, had 366,076 crashes in 2022, DHSMV states, with 232,943 injuries and 3,146 deaths, for an average of 40.68 deaths per county, down from 51.7 on average in 2021.
Lt. Greg S. Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol has said that individual drivers, all driving carefully, have the most control over the situation.
“Florida is a state with nearly 22 million residents and millions more visitors from around the world, so safety must always be in season,” Bueno said. “As a motorist, it’s your responsibility to know and obey the speed limit and all traffic laws.”
The following is a list of Highlands’ deadly 2022 collisions. Where it is known, the list indicates if someone had a seat belt on or not.
- Jan. 11 — State Road 70 west near the DeSoto County line: An eastbound 44-year-old Bradenton man died after he steered into the path of a westbound semi-trailer. He and his teenage passenger were wearing seat belts.
- Jan. 17 — Sebring Parkway at Youth Care Lane: A 32-year-old man and his 4-year-old passenger died in a head-on collision with a 45-year-old woman charged with driving drunk. She was not wearing a seat belt. The man was belted. It’s unknown if his adult passenger was, but three children in the back seat were not.
- Feb. 5 — SR 70 at Robert McGee Road: A 79-year-old man and 78-year-old woman from Beech Grove, Indiana died when their westbound SUV was hit head-on by a van. The driver in the van and a passenger, both unidentified, died. A 37-year-old man in the van survived.
- Feb. 18 — A delayed death from Feb. 7 on U.S. 27 at Hal McRae Boulevard: A 26-year-old Avon Park resident, not in a seat belt, died from injuries sustained from the vehicle rolling over.
- March 2 — A delayed death from Feb. 22 at Washington Boulevard and Star Fruit Avenue: A 65-year-old Lake Placid woman died of her injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt.
- March 19 — Panther Parkway at Ben Eastman Road: A 28-year-old Sebring man died when a wrong-way driver, allegedly drunk, hit his car head-on. The victim was wearing a seat belt.
- March 19 — A delayed death from March 1 on State Road 17 at Beacon Avenue: A 46-year-old Avon Park woman, wearing a seat belt, turned left in front of a southbound truck and trailer.
- March 22 — SR 70 east at County Road 29: A 48-year-old Valrico man and an 82-year-old Punta Gorda woman died when a semi-trailer turned in front of their westbound station wagon. An 82-year-old man in the car survived.
- March 31 — U.S. 98 at County Road 721: A 62-year-old Lehigh Acres woman, passenger in an eastbound sedan on U.S. 98, died after a van failed to stop for a sign at CR 721 and knocked both cars into a ditch. She had on a seat belt.
- April 15 — U.S. 98 at Lock Access Road: A 55-year-old Sebring man died in a three-vehicle collision after his westbound sedan drifted into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer. He had on a seat belt.
- April 19 — Sebring Parkway: A 35-year-old Lakes Wales man died after his motorcycle crossed the grass median and overturned, throwing him off. He was not wearing a helmet.
- April 22 — U.S. 27 at Lake Francis Road: A 56-year-old Lake Placid man died after his pickup truck crossed a paved median into the path of an oncoming sport-utility vehicle. He had on a seat belt.
- June 19 — SR 70 west of CR 721: A 15-year-old Lakeland girl, not wearing a seat belt, and a 53-year-old Fort White woman, wearing one, died after the girl’s driver attempted a U-turn on SR 70, blocking lanes, and the Fort White woman, who was following them, hit them.
- July 13 — U.S. 27 at Northwood Boulevard: A cyclist, unidentified, attempted to cross U.S. 27 and was hit and killed in the northbound inside lane.
- Sept. 17 — SR 70 at Robert McGee Road: A 21-year-old Palmetto female passenger died when her driver drifted into the oncoming lane and hit an oncoming pickup.
- Sept. 17 — U.S. 27 at Whisper Lake Circle: A 37-year-old Humansville, Missouri, man died after starting to cross northbound U.S. 27 into the path of an oncoming car.
- Sept. 21 — Kenilworth Boulevard near Snyder Road: A 37-year-old man, riding along without a helmet, was hit and killed by an SUV heading the same direction.
- Sept 30 – U.S. 27 at Skipper Road: An 80-year-old Lake Placid man died after his car traveled off the road onto the shoulder and hit a tree.
- Oct. 7 — Crestmore Drive at Lake Josephine Drive: A 21-year-old Lake Placid man, wearing a helmet and riding a motorcycle northbound on Crestmore Drive, died after a car turned left in front of him.
- Oct. 12 — CR 621, south of Godwin Road: A 60-year-old Lorida man was hit and killed while helping to move a disabled vehicle off the road.
- Oct. 16 — Sparta Road at Orday Road: A 38-year-old Port Charlotte woman climbed out a rear-door window of a crew cab pickup while it was in motion, and later died of her injuries.
- Nov. 6 — SR 70 at CR 721: A 69-year-old Boca Raton man, wearing a helmet, stopped his motorcycle at SR 70, then turned left into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer.
- Nov. 11— U.S. 27 at Skipper Road: A 42-year-old Sebring man on a pedacycle at 1:55 a.m. crossed the highway in front of a southbound semi-trailer.
- Nov. 14 — Sebring Parkway at Spring Garden Road: A 77-year-old Sebring woman died after her westbound sedan crossed into eastbound lanes, causing a chain-reaction crash involving five cars in total. Later FHP reports said she had no seat belt on.
- Dec. 12 — U.S. 27, south of Robinette Road: A 67-year-old Sebring man died when his sedan, hit from behind by a van, went onto the shoulder and overturned.