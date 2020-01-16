SEBRING — Florida’s graduation data shows that the high school graduation rate increase for Highlands County is among the to 10 gains out of Florida’s 75 total school districts (comprised of counties and other school districts).
Highlands County’s high school graduation rate for the 2018-2019 school year was 81.2%, with all three high schools making gains over last year. While the state’s graduation rate climbed by just under 1% over last year, Highlands achieved a 4% gain, and a 10% gain over the last two years.
The 2018-19 graduation rate for each Highlands County high school follows: Avon Park — 77.9%, Lake Placid — 87% and Sebring — 82.5%.
Avon Park High School’s graduation rate was 76.0% for 2017-18 and 65.4% for 2016-17.
Lake Placid High School’s graduation rate was 79.5% for 2017-18 and 77.0% for 2016-17.
Sebring High School’s graduation rate was 79.4% for 2017-18 and 75.3% for 2016-17.
The district credits the hard work of students, teachers, staff, and families for this accomplishment.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore shared, “I am in schools on a regular basis and know for a fact that we have some of the most amazing educators in the state and that our students work hard to excel. This data validates the efforts of our schools and I am extremely proud of our teachers, staff, and students.”