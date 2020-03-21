To slow the spread of COVID-19 and in accordance with the county’s local state of emergency issued Tuesday, several county offices closed as of Thursday.
Bealls Outlet has closed its stores, as has Planet Fitness.
AdventHealth is no longer allowing visitors under the age of 12 or visitors into the ICU. Visitors to obstetrics, pediatrics, other units, emergency room and outpatient services are restricted. Visit the hospital’s website at adventhealth.com for further information.
Lakeshore Mall will remain open until further notice, but some stores inside the mall are closed.
In other news, RCMA is working to keep operating its child development centers in areas where families need them.
As the novel coronavirus, more commonly referred to as COVID-19, continues to spread across the nation and the state, more events have been canceled. Some events have been postponed and others have been canceled. Some meetings or events are just being changed in the way they are presented.
In addition to the previously listed events that have been canceled or postponed are the following:
- Highlands Hammock State Park remains open for day use from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The trails are also open for hiking. The Hammock Inn store is now closed to the public until further notice due to public health concerns. Bike rentals are not available during this time. Daily tram tours, including the annual Firefly tours, are suspended effectively immediately. March and April concerts at Highlands Hammock have been canceled, as well as all events, weddings, and pavilion reservations at Highlands Hammock up to May 15. Camping reservations are also being canceled up to May 15. Current registered campers will have to leave by check out time on Friday, March 20. Starting immediately, there will be no walk-in campers.
- The Seminole Tribe of Florida says they will close all of their casinos in the state, including Seminole Casino Brighton, as of 6 p.m. Friday.
- All mortgage foreclosure sales set through March 27 have been canceled.
- The Thakkar Awards Banquet at Highlands Little Theatre scheduled for April 18 has been canceled.
- The Sebring Sebring Comedy Show scheduled for March 25 has been canceled.
- The Italian/American Club meeting for March 27 has also been canceled.
- The Highlands Tea Party has canceled its meetings for at least the next four weeks, or possibly longer if necessary.
- Highlands Little Theatre is rescheduling the opening of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” to April 3 and making arrangements to limit the number of people at a performance. Ticket holders with show dates of March 27-29 and April 1 will be contacted with new performance dates.
- The April 8 meeting of the Heartland America-Israeli Initiative has been canceled. At this time, the May 13 meeting is still scheduled. The group will not meet in June, July or August and will resume after the summer with a meeting on Sept. 9.
- The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) have canceled their Open House event scheduled for March 28