SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is celebrating the history of Florida cattle ranching at the 35th annual CCC Festival on Nov. 13. The park’s signature event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Though most people associate cattle with the West, cattle first came to the United States through Florida with Juan Ponce de Leon in 1521. Featured guest speaker folklorist Robert Stone will explore the history and culture of the nation’s oldest cattle ranching state from the colonial period to the 21st century. Mr. Stone, who is a Florida Humanities speaker, will be discussing all aspects of Florida cattle ranching traditions including Cracker cow-whips, ranch gate designs, swamp cabbage, cowboy church, Cracker cowboy funerals, Seminole ranching, skills such as roping and branding, the vibrant rodeo culture, cowboy poetry, feisty cow-dogs and much more! A book sales and signing of his exhibition catalog, entitled “Florida Cattle Ranching: Five Centuries of Tradition” will follow.
Complementary to this multi-media program, which will be held in the park’s Recreation Hall at 12:30 p.m. are Cracker whip demonstrations and a display by Okeechobee whip maker and Florida Folk Heritage Award recipient Calvin (Buddy) Mills and a Cow Camp reenactment by Lake Kissimmee State Park.
Blacksmithing is also showcased in the festival. Festival goers may take home a silent auction steel and copper artwork by Florida Artist Blacksmith Association artisans Trez Cole and Tony Fenn, who together with two other FABA blacksmiths, will create a fish wall sculpture at the forge demonstrating the fine art of blacksmithing as an all-day project. Quilting, wool spinning and tatting are other featured heritage crafts, and Florida Highwaymen artists from Ft. Pierce and Vero Beach will be exhibiting and selling their paintings.
CCC Museum curator David Schmidt will surprise visitors with “Little Known Facts of CCC and Park History” and honor returning CCC boys on the Music in the Park stage at 10:30 a.m. According to Schmidt, the land on either side of the park entrance drive was the site of a very ambitious park development, the Florida Tropical Gardens and Arboretum. The gardens, a CCC project, were developed with the New York Botanical Garden by a prestigious group which included Frederick Law Olmstead, Jr., the designer of New York’s Central Park. Archaeologist John Goss will examine the “History of Indigenous Peoples of Central Florida from 15,000 years ago to the demise of the Jororo” at 2 p.m. and exhibit Native American artifacts.
The Sebring High School Jazz Band will keep things swinging with a concert of big band music from the 1930s and 1940s from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by the Heartland Harmonizers barbershop chorus from 2:30-3 p.m. Food vendors will be providing BBQ, hot dogs, hamburgers, kettle corn and snow cones. Other features include antique cars, arts and crafts vendors, tram rides, pony rides and a Kid’s Corner. Residents and visitors of the greater Heartland and throughout the state are cordially invited to join the park in celebrating the legacy and history of the CCC, Highlands Hammock, and Florida’s rich cattle heritage.
Highlands Hammock State Park is at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.