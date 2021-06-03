SEBRING — A total of 114 students will be attending a school different from their zoned school next year under the Controlled Open Enrollment option, which allows students to transfer to a school with available capacity.
Assistant Superintendent Student Support Services Melissa Blackman said there was one school, Hill-Gustat Middle, where there were more transfer requests than available seats. That prompted a lottery to select which students could transfer to Hill-Gustat Middle. The school had 12 transfer requests, but only eight available seats, according to its capacity numbers.
With fewer students in school for face-to-face instruction due to the pandemic, the district had 13 schools with available capacity to accept transfers for the 2021-22 school year, including triple-digit numbers of openings at all three high schools.
Sebring High School had the most available capacity with 425, followed by Avon Park High School with 398 and Lake Placid High School with 208.
For the 2020-21 school year, there were 11 district schools that had available capacity. For the 2019-20 school year that number was 10 schools and in the 2018-19 school year there were only seven schools that had available capacity to accept transfer students.
Following are the number of students that schools are receiving through a Controlled Open Enrollment transfer for the 2021-22 school year:
• Avon Park High — 2
• Lake Placid High — 2
• Sebring High — 43
• Avon Park Middle — 2
• Hill Gustat Middle — 8
• Avon Elementary — 15
• Fred Wild — 3
• Kindergarten Learning Center — 4
• Lake Placid Elementary — 2
• Memorial Elem. — 10
• Park Elem — 7
• Sun ‘n Lake Elem — 16.
According to the Florida Department of Education, each district school board and charter school must adopt a Controlled Open Enrollment plan that allows a parent from any school district in the state to enroll his or her child in and transport his or her child to any public school that has not reached capacity.
The Controlled Open Enrollment plan is in addition to the existing choice programs such as magnet schools, alternative schools, special programs, advanced placement, and dual enrollment.
Districts must provide preferential treatment in their Controlled Open Enrollment processes to:
• Dependent children of active duty military personnel whose move resulted from military orders,
• Children who have been relocated due to a foster care placement in a different school zone,
• Children who move due to a court-ordered change in custody due to separation or divorce, or the serious illness or death of a custodial parent; and
• Students residing in the district.