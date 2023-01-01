SEBRING — Florida’s growth spurt, evident in the big cities like Orlando, may be reaching Highlands County as many seek an escape from the overcrowded municipalities in the Sunshine State.
Also, many out-of-state retirees and those raising families are finding a more affordable and secure spot right here in Highlands.
Builders and developers have plenty of plans for various areas in the county with some having renewed interest after the 2008 downturn in the economy and others now finding plenty of suitable properties to develop.
In September, sitework was in progress for a new RV/mobile home park on 90 acres off the Panther Parkway and Beacon Avenue with a portion of the property on Little Red Water Lake.
Century Companies, Lakeland, plans to develop its first new community since 2007 on three parcels along Beacon Avenue.
The developer plans to sell 60 homes a year, and with 330 lots, it will take five or six years for total buildout.
In October, the Sebring City Council gave final approval to a future land use and zoning change for two properties to allow for 43 single-family dwellings on about 10 acres of property at 2838 U.S. Alternate 27 and 1395 Sebring Parkway.
The 10 acres is part of the 116.85-acre properties owned by Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC and Lake Jackson Management, LLC. The property was part of the old Kenilworth Lodge Golf Course.
In November, a Florida-based real estate company stated it planed residential developments for some of the former Crutchfield properties it purchased recently.
Sen Zhang, Managing Partner, GPK Real Estate Development and Investment, said he also purchased 20 acres at 4733 Kenilworth Boulevard. On that property and adjacent former Crutchfield property, he plans to develop a high-end mobile home park.
In December, the Avon Park City Council approved the closure of a dirt road, a portion of South Lake Avenue, by request of a developer who has plans to build more than 300 houses in the area north of Lake Lelia.
There is a proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway. “The Terraces on The Parkway” is proposed to be built near the new Bernie Little facility, on vacant land between Scenic Highway and Covington Road. The land is owned by BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York.
There have been no announced plans for the former Harder Hall Golf Course, which closed May 30, 2021, but some type of housing project is expected for the property.
On the business side, three chain restaurants are seriously working on having a location in Highlands County – Chipotle, Culver’s and Chick-fil-A.