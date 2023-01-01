Panther Parkway housing project

Sitework for a new RV/mobile home park was underway in September on 91.61 acres off the Panther Parkway and Beacon Avenue.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Florida’s growth spurt, evident in the big cities like Orlando, may be reaching Highlands County as many seek an escape from the overcrowded municipalities in the Sunshine State.

Also, many out-of-state retirees and those raising families are finding a more affordable and secure spot right here in Highlands.

Recommended for you