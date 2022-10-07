The Highlands County chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution will sponsor an essay contest for area high school students. The application form and contest rules are now available at each high school principal’s office, at Avon Park, Lake Placid, and Sebring high schools.
Contest coordinator and SAR compatriot Mark Barie is also available to distribute the application materials and to answer any questions.
“This program is designed to give high school students an opportunity to explain the events that shaped America’s history,” Barie said.
Students are asked to submit an essay of no less than 800 and no more than 1,200 words. The essay should deal with an event, person, philosophy or ideal associated with either the American Revolution, the Declaration of Independence, or the framing of the United States Constitution.
An award of $100 for the best essay will be given at each high school. One of the award recipients will receive an extra $50 and be eligible to compete at the Florida state level. Winners of the SAR’s national contest receive $5,000. Prizes of $2,500 and $1,000 are given for second- and third-place winners.
According to Barie, the deadline for submissions is Nov. 30. All applications received by area high school principals must be submitted to the local SAR at that time.
The Sons of the American Revolution is a nationwide, nonprofit group whose mission is to foster and grow the institutions of American freedom and the values of American citizenship.