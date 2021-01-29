SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County appears to be bucking the trend of declining enrollment during the pandemic, which has affected many school districts in Florida and nationwide.
The district’s enrollment was up by 103 in October 2020 compared to the prior year and the district may be seeing new out-of-state students due to unfavorable conditions in the north and Midwest.
School Board Member Bill Brantley, whose district covers the Lake Placid schools, said recently that Lake Country and Lake Placid elementary schools have registered new students from the midwestern states of Ohio, Michigan and Illinois.
But, while Highlands seems to be increasing in enrollment, after two years of declines, in Florida and nationwide the pandemic and the economic effects from the pandemic have caused a decline in public school enrollment.
State economic analysts are now projecting that K-12 enrollment will drop by 78,745 in the 2021-22 school year from the projection of 2,920,659 made last summer, according to Politico Florida.
Office of Economic & Demographic Research coordinator Amy Baker said the projection is not as precise as she’d like because of the coronavirus pandemic. She urged local school districts to provide accurate numbers of students who have switched to private schools or home-schooling so the Legislature can prepare an education budget.
Hillsborough County had 7,000 students who didn’t return to school for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Orange County had 18,000 less students in October and the Miami-Dade County public schools have 16,000 fewer students than last year.
The actual numbers for Highlands District Schools show on Jan. 21 the district had a grand total of 12,154, which includes the school count, homebound, jail program, Academy at Youth Care Lane and Highlands Virtual School.
The school enrollment count is 11,022. Sebring High with 1,404 has the highest enrollment among the district’s high schools, Sebring Middle with 785 is the largest middle school and Woodlawn Elementary with 630 edges out Lake Placid Elementary with 626 as the largest elementary enrollment.
Lake Placid Elementary’s enrollment was much higher in 2015 when enrollment had swelled to 845 students.
Highlands Virtual School’s enrollment continues to have a much larger enrollment, since the pandemic, with 1,060.
The next state enrollment survey week, which is an important factor in district funding, is the week of Feb. 8-12.