SEBRING — Highlands District Schools have a lot of “C” grades and three elementary schools earned a “D” grade with the Florida Department of Education releasing school grades and district grades for the 2021-22.
The Highlands District received a “C” grade, along with most of the other Heartland districts of DeSoto, Hardee, Glades and Okeechobee. The Hendry District was listed as “incomplete.”
The high points for Highlands County were the “B” grades at Lake Country and Cracker Trail elementary schools.
The “D” grades were at Park, Fred Wild and Lake Placid elementary schools. Park was 1 percentage point short from getting a “C.”
All the other Highlands District Schools received “C” grades, except Highlands Virtual School had an “incomplete,” but there were three near misses.
The school grades were derived from various components. A grading scale based on the percentage of the totals from the components was developed. For example a “C” grade was 41%-53% of the total possible points and a “B” grade was 54%-61%.
Avon Park Middle just made the cut for a “C” grade with a 41%, while Sebring High School was only 1 percentage point short of a “B” and Sun ‘n Lake Elementary was 2 percentage points short of a “B.”
The 2021-2022 school grades mark the first full school grade data release since 2019 due to the lack of assessments in the 2019-2020 school year and the opt-in nature of the 2020-2021 school grades.
The only “A” grade schools in the Heartland were Bowling Green Elementary in Hardee County and Central Elementary in Hendry County.
The FDOE reported the following key highlights:
— 53 schools exited the School Improvement Support list in 2022.
— 100% of schools graded “F” in 2019 improved their grades in 2022, including one that earned a “B” and six that earned a “C.”
— 84% of schools graded D and F in 2019 improved their grades in 2022.
— Overall, elementary schools had the largest increase in the percentage of schools increasing their grade with 20% (351) of elementary schools improving one or more letter grade.
— 469 schools increased their grade in 2022, while 825 schools maintained an “A” grade and 348 schools maintained a “B” grade compared to 2019.
In 2021-22, a school’s grade may include up to 11 components. There are four achievement components, four learning gains components, a middle school acceleration component, as well as components for graduation rate and college and career acceleration.