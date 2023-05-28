The Highlands school support employee union needs to increase its membership or face being decertified with a new law requiring a high percentage of union participation.
The Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association (HCESPA) has stated it is still in “grave danger” of being decertified.
Senate Bill 256 has been signed and takes effect July 1, 2023, the union noted. If HCESPA does not have 60% of the employees of Highlands County Schools support staff by Jan. 11, 2024, HCESPA ceases to exist and the contract that employees enjoy also ceases to exist.
The Florida Education Association (state teachers union) and three affiliated unions have filed a federal lawsuit against SB 256. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, Gainesville Division.
The FEA contends that SB 256 bans payroll deductions for union dues, restricts the freedom of educators and other working people to join unions, forces local unions to undergo costly audits, and requires that an arbitrary 60% super majority of eligible employees pay dues in order for a union to exist.
FEA area representative Jim Demchak said the push to destroy public sector unions is in full swing.
“HCESPA is in serious trouble as they are a long, long way from reaching the unnecessary goal of 60% membership density,” he said.
It is amazing the Legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis have put a super-majority on employees to join or be denied the right to have their professional organization and voice when not a single one of them would be in office if they had to receive 60% of the possible voters, Denchak said.
Three years ago, the Legislature mandated 50% membership and every teacher association in Florida met that challenge, he noted. Now because of that success, it has been increased to 60% and now includes the support staff as well.
Currently, HCESPA has a density of 29%. They need more members than they currently have, Demchak said.
HCESPA has been the voice for support staff employees since its inception in 1990 and the current contract has taken years to reach this point through negotiations with the school board, he explained. The parties have a great relationship and none of this law has anything to do with the School Board. It will be a sad day if HCESPA goes away.
In a prepared statement, FEA President Andrew Spar said, “We, as educators in Florida, exercise our constitutional rights, and for doing so we have faced political retribution by the governor of this great state.
“Gov. DeSantis has made it clear that he is targeting educators because we exercise our constitutional right to speak out against attempts by this governor and others to stymie the freedom to learn and to stifle freedom of thought.”
In the complaint, FEA and its affiliates seek to enjoin the defendants from implementing and enforcing provisions of SB 256, as it imposes significant harms on certain disfavored unions in order to silence DeSantis’ opponents, according to the FEA.