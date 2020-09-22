SEBRING — From car washes to cookbook sales to balloon and stuffed animal sales, a wide variety of fundraisers are planned at Highlands County District Schools for the 2020-21 school year.
Schools have fundraising efforts throughout the year for the PTO, grade levels, community service, sports teams, band and school-wide projects.
At its meeting today at 5:30 p.m., the School Board of Highlands County will consider approval of the possible and potential fundraising activities submitted by each school.
At the elementary level, some schools have a limited number of fundraisers such as Avon Elementary with a Fall Fun Run and (chain restaurant) pizza sale sponsored by the PTO and a Daddy Daughter Dance and two picture programs/yearbook.
The Kindergarten Learning Center has seven proposed fundraisers including: Turkey-Trot, Read A-thon, restaurant fundraisers and school T-shirts.
Cracker Trail Elementary has a larger list of 16 fundraisers including seven in the PTO-after hours categories that includes the fall fundraiser, business banners-corporate sponsors, Spirit Night and more. During-school fundraisers include the fifth-grade end-of-year field trip, a 5K run and ice cream social.
At the middle and high school level – with more students and sports, clubs, etc. – there are more fundraisers.
Lake Placid High School’s proposed list of fundraisers number 57 starting with acrylic items (picture frames, etc.) to parking permits (student). The short descriptions of activities includes the sale of many items including bumper stickers, calendars and clothing (T-shirts/sports apparel).
Food item sales are also plentiful on the list of potential activities including: bake sales/dinner sales/mocha sales, beef jerky/meat sticks, cookies/cookie dough and kettle corn popcorn.
Lake Placid High also has possible holiday related fundraisers such as Halloween grams/items/ghouls, Christmas grams/items/trees/wreaths and Easter grams/items.
Avon Park High listed a fundraiser by the Robotics Club that would likely be fun to watch – a faculty versus seniors dodge ball game.