SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County reports it has received new guidance from the state on protocols for students who test positive for COVID-19, and the duration for which they must quarantine.
If a student tests positive, the student must quarantine until 10 days have passed since the date of onset of symptoms or positive test, the student has had no fever for 24 hours, and the student’s other symptoms are improving.
Students may return sooner if the student is asymptomatic and the student receives a negative result from a clinical COVID test.
Protocols for students who have been in close contract with a COVID-positive individual have not changed by this new guidance.
If a student is in close contact with a COVID-positive individual, as specified in Emergency Rule 64DER21-15, the parent or legal guardians of the child may choose to allow their child to attend school and school activities as long as the child has no symptoms or may choose to quarantine their child for no longer than seven days after the last contact with the positive individual.
For the general public, concerning testing, the Florida Department of Health advises:
• Individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 and who are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should get tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset and should seek early monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatment and seek other medical treatment as necessary.
• Individuals with symptoms and who are not at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider getting tested for COVID-19 soon after symptom onset and seek medical treatment only as necessary.
• For individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms, the Florida Department of Education advises that COVID-19 testing is unlikely to have any clinical benefits.