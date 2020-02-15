SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Gunter has be approved by the State Board of Education to serve on the State Education Practices Commission, which makes rulings on educators facing disciplinary action on their state certification.
Gunter supervises the Sheriff Office’s School Resource Unit, which consists of 23 personnel.
In his letter to the Commission’s Executive Director Gretchen Brantley, Gunter stated he has been a law enforcement officer over 15 years and has held different positions within his law enforcement agencies.
“I understand EPC members are appointed to a four-year term by the State Board of Education and confirmed by the Florida Senate,” he stated. He has reviewed the Florida Statutes that govern the EPC.
“I look forward to the opportunity to review educate discipline cases and comparing facts to law and potentially preparing to take final actions at a state disciplinary hearing.”
The duties and responsibilities of the commission are to interpret and apply the standards of professional practice established by the State Board of Education and revoke or suspend a certificate or take other appropriate action in accordance with State Statutes.
A case concerning a complaint against a teacher is reviewed and a final order entered by a panel composed of five commission members, at least one of whom must be a parent or sworn law enforcement officer and at least three of whom must be teachers.
The current listing of commission members, from which the five-member panels are selected, shows 22 members, not counting Gunter, and with two openings for teachers.