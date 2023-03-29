SEBRING — Taking issue with the State Legislature/Leadership, Highlands County teachers and school support employees plan to rally Saturday at the corner of U.S. 27 and the Sebring Parkway.
Highlands County Education Association (teachers union) President Jean Federico said Tuesday she is not sure how many will turnout for the rally, which is planned from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
“This is part of a statewide day trying to call attention to what is happening to public education,” she said. Some of the larger districts are having picnics, speakers, marches, etc. and they are having virtual rallies as well as in-person.
“Our area is too small for that, but the Support Professionals Association and the Teachers Association wanted to do something locally,” she said.
A flyer from the Highlands County Education Association and Highlands County Educational Support Professional Association (non-instructional school employees) spells out the issues with the state’s lawmakers and leadership.
“We are all angry about what is happening to public education. Now it’s time for action,” is the message from the teachers union, which states, “We are struggling to keep politics out of the classrooms so we can focus on teaching ... but our State Legislature/Leadership is too busy attacking educators and passing laws to criminalize them.”
Teachers are struggling to keep kids and themselves safe at school while State Legislature/Leadership is more concerned about banning books to do anything to help educations, the unions contend.
As teachers struggle to educate our kids with massive class sizes, burdensome state testing and big government, the State Legislature/Leadership is focused on taking our unionized voice away to effectively advocate for out students and our professions, according to the union.
The unions’ final issue in its flyer is related to House Bill 1, which Governor Ron DeSantis signed Monday.
According to the teachers union, while teachers are struggling to afford housing, out-of-control insurance costs and utility bills, the State Legislature/Leadership is handing out billions of unaccountable tax dollars to supplement already rich families for private school vouchers while our families and students go without.
HB 1 expands available school choice options for all students in Florida by eliminating financial eligibility restrictions and the current enrollment cap.
The bill was filed by Rep. Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, and Susan Plazencia, R-Winter Park, and was cosponsored by 23 Republican representatives.
“We are empowering every family and every child to achieve their educational goals. HB 1 is a testament to the good work the Florida Legislature can accomplish when all sides come together,” Tuck stated in a press release Monday from the Governor’s Office. “We took in constant feedback from parents, students, educators, and our colleagues in the House and Senate to turn a good bill into a great bill.
“I was honored to carry this legislation to expand school choice and opportunity for Florida families and students.”