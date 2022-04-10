SEBRING — Florida lawmakers passed a budget that would provide $800 million next year to help raise teacher salaries. That would be a $250 million increase from the current year and is part of an effort to raise minimum teacher salaries to $47,500.
The $3,158,732 in state funding for the Highlands District is an increase of $998,975, said Highlands Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt.
With the current teacher starting salary in Highlands at $45,000, the extra funding won’t get the district to the $47,500 teacher starting salary.
In October 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he wanted to raise the minimum salary of Florida teachers to $47,500.
Highlands News-Sun informed Averyt that the Hendry County School District was getting more money (a total of $3,506,765) than Highlands despite being a smaller district.
“If they are, I don’t understand why they would be getting more than us,” he said. “They got $3.5 million and we got $3.1 million — interesting.”
Highlands County’s K-12 enrollment is 12,080 while Hendry County’s enrollment is 8,914.
The rules on how the funding will be distributed haven’t been released yet from the Florida Department of Education, but it will be a little bit different this year with half going to increase the new teacher salary and half going to veteran teachers, Averyt said.
Last year the money earmarked for increasing state teacher salaries was split by the state with 80% for raising the starting salary and 20% going to veteran teachers.
The teacher salary increase funding for the other Heartland districts includes: Okeechobee County — $1,644,224; Hardee County — $1,230,716; DeSoto County — $1,145,677 and Glades County — $430,499.
In 2020, the average starting salary for a teacher in Florida was $40,000 (26th in the nation), and with the recent funding, it will now be at least $47,000 (ninth in the nation), according to state officials.
The $800 million is a $250 million increase over last year’s funding, and brings Florida’s investments in teacher pay to greater than $2 billion since the 2020 Legislative Session.
The increases in teacher pay will provide critical help to teachers in Florida during a critical time where inflation is rising rapidly across the country, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.