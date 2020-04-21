SEBRING — Highlands County had the fourth highest unemployment rate in the state in March — 6.1%, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
The following counties had a higher March unemployment rate than Highlands: Sumter County at 6.3%; Citrus County, 6.6% and Hendry County, 6.7%.
The state Department of Economic Opportunity, faced with a massive backlog of new claims, posted an estimated 4.3 percent March unemployment rate, up from 2.8 percent in February.
However, the March number fails to provide a full picture of the economic devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials were quick to note that the March rate — reflecting an estimated 444,000 Floridians out of work from a workforce of 10.3 million — shows where the state was in mid-March. That was just when amusement parks and Major League Baseball spring training games were being shut down, but still before many businesses closed or dramatically scaled back.
“The March labor statistics reflect some of the early effects of the coronavirus and efforts to contain it,” a news release from the Department of Economic Opportunity said.
Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, warned senators Thursday that the “rate for March does not reflect the current condition of unemployment that exists today.” Gov. Ron DeSantis, for example, issued an order at the beginning of April directing people to stay home except for “essential” reasons.
“To provide further context, the statewide order regarding essential services and activities was issued on April 1,” Galvano wrote in a memo. “This means that a large portion of the Florida economy was still operating in relatively normal circumstances in mid-March. In this regard, the March unemployment rate embodies only a limited number of the people who will ultimately be affected by the impact of coronavirus.”
Nationally, the March unemployment rate was 4.4%. But the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday reported more than 22 million Americans had filed for aid since a national emergency was declared by President Donald Trump on March 13.
In the March unemployment numbers, Florida’s leisure and hospitality industries and service-providing jobs were already taking the biggest hits from the virus, accounting for an estimated 76,600 job cuts from February to March.
Real estate jobs were down by 900, and educational services were off 1,500. The state reported increases in the categories of construction, warehousing, transportation and utilities and financial activities.
The counties with the lowest March unemployment rate include Monroe County at 2.8% and Miami-Dade, Okaloosa and St. Johns counties, all with 3.7%.
The March unemployment rate for area counties include: Okeechobee — 4.2%, DeSoto County — 4.6%, Polk — 4.9%, Glades — 5.0% and Hardee — 5.8%
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.^p