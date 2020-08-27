SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County's Highlands Virtual School started its online classes on Monday with more than 1,800 enrolled students.
Highlands Virtual School (HVS) had a fabulous first day, according to Assistant Principal Erin Goudge, who heads the district's virtual school.
Teachers were on the phone with parents and students assisting them with logging in and getting started on their course work, she said.
Teachers are very excited for the year, Goudge said. They are all enjoying speaking and working with each of their students and families.
HVS has 1,807 students enrolled in Kindergarten through 12th grade at this time, she said.
Highlands Virtual School had about 50 full-time students last year, but due to COVID-19 concerns many more parents and students chose the option to learn online and at home.
The district has advertisements on its website for HVS teaching positions.
Currently staff open positions are on hold until after the final withdraw date of Sept. 18, Goudge said.
The School District noted that teachers were nonstop on the phone on the first day of HVS and would continue to reach out to all homeroom students.
It was noted that all students will hold 5-6 courses. HVS was working to make sure every student's courses are loaded correctly and checking transcripts this week as they get all the courses loaded.
Homeroom teachers can help with schedule changes with priority for those who need high school graduation requirements.
Also, students were informed that the HVS staff doubled on Friday to meet the needs of the ever growing school. A student's homeroom teacher may have changed so students were advised to check their homeroom course teachers name on who to contact.