Highlands Virtual School’s 2023 graduating seniors, numbering 28, proudly stepped up to receive their diplomas at their commencement ceremony on Thursday evening at the Smith Center, Sebring High School.
HVS Principal Page Green said she was proud of the students and honored to be standing in front of them.
“Right now you made it. You are at a milestone in this journey of life. You have reached this moment by your dedication to success,” she said.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “As you are graduating your name will be called individually but you will not walk across this stage alone, you will be taking with you what you have learned from all of the people who have touched your life during your educational journey, your family members, teachers, mentors and friends.”
Longshore also spoke about their unique journey toward their graduation.
“The instruction, encouragement, support and love from these individuals, combined with your hard work have prepared you to take the next first step on your path into the future,” Longshore said. “Whether you choose post secondary educational pursuits, join the military or enter the workforce, you all have gifts and talents to offer that are unique to you and make you the special person you are.”
Longshore further added, “Live out your life to the fullest with all the passion and dedication you can muster. Seniors, let your heart overflow with courage. Take risks outside your comfort zone. You will struggle at times, but allow yourself to learn from your failures, which is frequently the very best teacher.”
The commencement address was presented by Senior Class President Isaiah De La Nuez.
“Each of us had to overcome our own obstacles in our journey toward graduation,” Nuez said. “We overcame, we persevered, we did it and we are here tonight.”
Nuez noted those who helped the graduates in their journey including family, friends and educators and staff.
“You supported us, you were our backbone and we thank you,” he said.
The Citizenship Award went to Kailey McKenzie.
Tristan Weeks received the Gwen Sanders-Hill Achievement Award.
The Alan Jay Automotive Network, as part of its Wheels for A’s program, awarded $1,000 to Victor Olvera-Osorio, whose name was drawn from the students who submitted there “A” grades to be eligible for the award.
Graduation Coach/Senior Sponsor Rebecca Gordon said it was a blessing to get to know and assist each of the seniors in reaching this milestone and completing this chapter in their life novel.
“Search for your passion because your passion will lead to your purpose,” Gordon said. “Failure is OK. To fear failure is to fear growth. Failure is simply success in progress.”
Gordon added, “Keep seeking your passion and purpose. Keep trying, learning and believing and things will work out.”
After the commencement ceremony, Alexandria Addison said she will be studying radiology at South Florida State College in Avon Park.
Briana Tambunga said she will be going to South Florida State College to do her prerequisites and then apply for an ultrasound program.