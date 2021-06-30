SEBRING — After a large enrollment increase last year due to the pandemic, Highlands Virtual School is expecting enrollment for the upcoming school year to be comparable to that of an elementary school.
District Coordinator of Communication & Special Projects John Varady said, “Currently we are anticipating around 600 or so students to be enrolled in HVS at the start of the year in grades kindergarten through 12. Like with every campus each fall, it is only after first-day attendance that we have an exact number.
Highlands Virtual School had 66 full-time students on the last day of the 2019-20 school year, but ended the 2020-21 school year with 934 full-time students with the enrollment influx due to the pandemic. In October, 1,377 were learning through Highlands Virtual School.
Highlands News-Sun asked if the boost in enrollment last year is having a lingering effect in the interest in Highlands Virtual School in the aftermath of the pandemic.
Varady said the district believes participation in Highlands Virtual School in 2020-21 raised awareness for parents and students as to the virtual options made available to them through the district.
“HVS will be using new curriculum and a new platform in the upcoming school year, making sure we continue to provide flexibility and options for all students,” he said.
Open enrollment is going on now through July 23 for the HVS full-time virtual program, grades K-12.
For more information go to hvs.highlands.k12.fl.us.
To request an enrollment packet and reserve a spot for your child for the 2021-22 school year, go to the open enrollment information page and click the button “Enroll in HVS for 2021-2022.”
If you are a current HVS full-time student, there is no need to complete this as you are already enrolled.
Parents are advised that if they intend to move their student from Highlands Virtual School back to their home-zoned school for the 2021-2022 school year, they will need to contact that school and make arrangements to do so. Each school has a registration process, which includes the completion of enrollment paperwork for each student entering or re-entering the school site.
Highlands Virtual School notes that virtual learning is a significant departure from traditional schooling. It is a commitment by the student and the entire family and should be considered carefully by all before enrolling in the program.
Parents must be actively involved in the day-to-day education process, especially at the elementary level. Students will be expected to be proactive and responsible for their learning.