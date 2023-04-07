SEBRING — Highlands County will not have an agritourism forum this year.
Instead, Visit Sebring, the tourism marketing brand of the county’s Tourist Development Council, will help promote the Florida Agritourism Association Conference and Farm Tour in July.
It’s July 7-9 at the Hilton Hotel in Gainesville. You can register online at www.cvent.me/ML5AaL. You can also call at 850-254-5355.
Member and non-member pricing is available.
Casey Hartt, lead marketer for Visit Sebring, said last year’s conference in Sebring had a great turnout, thanks to a partnership between Visit Sebring and the Florida Agritourism Association.
It was the first time the association had held such a conference, she said, and the one in Sebring helped build a following for future events.
“I think they got their feet wet,” Hartt said.
This time, with the statewide association doing its own event, Hartt said it would be redundant to have a local event.
Besides that, she said, as the Florida Agritourism Association wants to move its event around the state, they expressed big interest in having a future event in Sebring.