SEBRING — After a year and half of struggles that included administrative and staff changes, Hill-Gustat Middle School teachers say they are focused on having a successful year with their principal and new assistant principal. They stressed they don’t want any more changes.
Longtime Hill-Gustat Middle principal Chris Doty was transferred in February 2021 to Avon Park Middle School. Marcy Remy became principal of HGMS in March 2021, coming from Neptune Middle School in Kissimmee where she was an assistant principal.
At a recent School Board meeting, Hill-Gustat teachers related the rough time they had with so many staff changes. They felt they no apparent support from the district office. One teacher said those who stayed, who had loyalties to Doty, didn’t seem to work toward the success of Hill-Gustat.
HGMS teacher Brandie Barington said she would like to “beg and plead that no more staffing changes be made to administration at Hill-Gustat.
“We have become aware that parties in the county hope that different staff members in our administration would be moved.”
The school has had a tough year with a lot of challenges, but came together to face the challenges as a group, Barington said.
“We just need to get started with the work of restoring Hill-Gustat,” she said.
Barington came from Hardee County about 18 months ago, and “walked into a perfect storm of problems.”
She said there has been talk about how many staff members have left the school.
“A lot of them left before we ever got there,” she said. “We were trying to make up those spots when our new group came in. We inherited that problem, and we are trying to fix it.”
But, when you have so many positions to fill over the summer, you have to take almost anyone who applies, which is not the best practice, she said. Some didn’t work out and are no longer at the school.
With the current staff, they have a chance to make this year better and make incredible changes if they are not set back at zero, she said.
Hill-Gustat teacher Korene Boyd has been a teacher in Highlands County since 1990 and taught at Avon Park Middle School for 10 years. After taking a break for 11 years, she returned to teaching. This year will be her ninth at Hill-Gustat.
In the early 1990s, Avon Park Middle was changing principals every year and it brought a lot of insecurity to teachers, to students, parents and the community, Boyd said.
Being a teacher is tough and COVID made it even tougher, she said.
Last year at Hill-Gustat, Boyd said, “We started with a new principal, new assistant principal, a new dean, a new guidance counselor, a new guidance secretary, a new front desk secretary, new MTSS coach (multi-tiered system of supports) and more than 20 new teachers. “That’s a lot of new.”
Many of these were in their positions for the first time – some were new to Highlands County and some were new to the profession, she noted.
“Through it all our principal conducted herself with professionalism and positivity. She continuously showed a desire to improve herself and all that we were doing at Hill Gustat for our students,” Boyd said.
Hill-Gustat teacher Jaki Gill has been teaching in Highlands County for 23 years.
Gill read a statement from the school’s literacy coach, Cassandra Moses, supporting Remy and new Assistant Principal Jon Million.
“Despite many loud negative voices, teachers have been putting their focus on student achievement and the success of their school and not on negativity,” she said. “Our broad shoulders have bore the weight of scandal and controversy in the past and we have remained vigilant.
“When we got wind that the voices were screaming lies and misinformation we rose to act,” Gill read from Moses letter. “Do not mistake our previous quiet response as indifference. We are united in speaking loud and clear.”
“Professional and ethical misconduct are grounds for removal. Since there are none, any attempt to remove Remy as principal from HGMS should be viewed as an attack against the school and the very community for which I have worked for 20 years.
“I believe, we as a community are better than that narrative. There is a whole lot to lose and nothing to gain, but more heartache and distrust, respectfully — Cassandra Moses.” After reading Moses letter, Gill said she agrees.
Hill-Gustat teacher and member of the teacher leadership team Cathy Hardesty said she admits that Hill-Gustat has had its share of problems in the past year and a half.
The decision was made by some to sit back and watch as the school struggled with an entirely new administrative team, Hardesty said. The decision was made to listen to the problems, but never to reach out to the leadership team at Hill-Gustat until after the school year was over to see how you could support us and how we could work together to find solutions.
Hardesty said she believes in the administration and staff at Hill-Gustat.
“I believe we are thinking and talking about solutions,” she said. “I believe we have been the leaders that some of you have chosen not to be.”
A parent, Danielle Leeseberg, also spoke in support of Remy.
After relocating to Highlands County, Leeseberg said, her son was adjusting to a new school, new county and no friends. Remy was helpful with her son’s transition.
Leeseberg said Remy always had a positive attitude toward her son and made it a “safe zone for him.”
Parent Jesse Sapp said, “We have to figure out where the mismanagement is going on. We might need micro management, but there is mismanagement somewhere to have all these problems come at one time.”
”We have a great politician as a superintendent,” he said. “I think we need to, from an accountability standpoint, have a workshop on the differences between an elected superintendent and an appointed superintendent.”
Most of the counties in Florida have appointed superintendents with the School Boards have a lot more control and accountability out of their appointed and not their politically motivated superintendent.
”It is something we need to talk about as a community,” he said. “It may get us pointed back in the right direction, because we are not going in the right direction right now.”
After the citizen speakers, during her superintendent’s report, Longshore thanked the Hill-Gustat teachers, staff and parents for letting their voices be heard. She applauded “their resilience and determination to be successful in spite of the many, many challenges over the past year.”
During the School Board’s vote on the Superintendent’s personnel recommendations, Florida Virtual School teacher and School Board candidate Nicole Radonski said she wants to see Hill-Gustat succeed because it was her home school, too.
But, in order for it to succeed they need to step back and see where are the problems, she said. “Where did we fall short, because there were shortcomings. That many people don’t leave a school or no reason at all.”
Barington said she was going to try to answer the questions about the number of people who left Hill-Gustat since she started there.
They hired who they could to put an adult in every classroom, she said. In that process, they ended up with people who for them this wasn’t their dream job and it was just a temporary position until they found what they wanted, she said.
Nobody wants to mention it, but “There was a large faction of loyalty on campus to Mr. Doty even when I got there after the mass exodus when he first left. Some stayed, but not at all times were they interested in the success of our school because if our school failed then it proved that Mr. Doty was the only person who could of ran it effectively, Barington said.
She felt like that from her third week at working at Hill-Gustat and that was a huge concern on campus all year long.
”The people that stayed that love him. It was just an uncomfortable place to be and it did put us at odds when we all should have been focused on the success of our students,” Barington said. “When you are working for the success of your students, but if you have people who are interested in you failing ... cause then that is another thing that didn’t happen well this year.
”It does cause destruction on your campus and keeps you from being able to accomplish your goals.”
Most of that has resolved itself, she said.
“If we are given the chance – the people that are staying, the talent that we have, the gifts that these educators have to pour into kids could make all the difference,” Barington said.