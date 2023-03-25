BARTOW — Shastri Khan, 37, of Lakeland, a detention deputy for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on DUI charges March 21 by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with: DUI with property damage/personal injury (three counts) and DUI with BAC of 0.15 or higher.
The arrest is the result of a PCSO investigation of a four-vehicle crash that occurred on Dec. 29, 2022 at around 9:42 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue in Polk City, near the intersection of Oak Avenue. At that time, Khan was cited for careless driving and for open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle pending a medical records subpoena for Khan’s blood.