Fire Rescue is saying goodbye to one of its long-standing members next month. Division Chief Kelly Hinkle is retiring after over 27 years with the Board of County Commissioners. His last day will be June 1.

Hinkle was hired Dec. 12, 1995, by the Board as an emergency medical technician, working in the County’s Emergency Medical Services department at Station 4 in Avon Park. In October 1999, he was promoted to paramedic and became a paramedic field trainer in March 2012. In April 2014, he was promoted to EMS supervisor.

