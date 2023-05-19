Fire Rescue is saying goodbye to one of its long-standing members next month. Division Chief Kelly Hinkle is retiring after over 27 years with the Board of County Commissioners. His last day will be June 1.
Hinkle was hired Dec. 12, 1995, by the Board as an emergency medical technician, working in the County’s Emergency Medical Services department at Station 4 in Avon Park. In October 1999, he was promoted to paramedic and became a paramedic field trainer in March 2012. In April 2014, he was promoted to EMS supervisor.
After the establishment of Highlands County Fire Rescue in 2018, Hinkle was promoted to battalion chief in January 2019, and then to division chief in October 2022. He plans to move to Tennessee in his retirement.
With his background in Emergency Medical Services, Hinkle has made an impact in the community and with other career staff in Fire Rescue.
“He has excellent patient care and bedside manner,” Melissa Kowalski, quartermaster for Fire Rescue, said. “I could tell his patients were comfortable with him as their paramedic.”
“I’ve worked with him since 2004 when I started,” Battalion Chief Tim Langston said, “and I can remember working on the trucks with him.
“It is hard to replace his type of experience and knowledge,” he said.
Kowalski, who met Hinkle when she started with EMS in 2005, said he was always easy to work with and learn from.
For the last 15 years, Hinkle has been on Fire Rescue’s Special Ops and Hazmat team.
Chief of Training Brett Hogan echoed Langston. “To lose someone with that amount of training and experience is always hard to replace,” he said. “We’ll definitely miss him.”
Hinkle was also well known for his sense of humor.
“It was never a dull moment with Kelly,” Kowalski said.
Langston agreed, saying Hinkle is “a hoot.”
At the May 16 Board of County Commissionrs meeting, Hinkle was recognized and honored for his 27-plus years of service to Highlands County ahead of his retirement.
“Kelly has been a great asset to me as a manager of the Public Safety division as well as to the Highlands County community,” Chief Laney Stearns, Public Safety director, said. “He will leave big shoes to fill in Fire Rescue and he will be sorely missed.”
Deputy County Administrator Nick Sawyer presented Hinkle a plaque celebrating his retirement after almost 28 years with the County, thanking him for his service. Chief Stearns also recognized Hinkle with a special tribute.
“We have a tradition in the fire service that when a guy with as much time on the job [as Kelly has] retires, his helmet retires with him and he gets to take it home,” Stearns said, handing Hinkle a fire helmet.