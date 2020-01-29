AVON PARK — Jordan Ross Hinojosa, 34, of Sebring, was arrested early Friday morning for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the Lake Isis Avenue area.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Hinojosa near West Lake Isis Avenue and Central Avenue in Avon Park after deputies observed Hinojosa traveling 41 mph in a 25 mph zone, according to reports.
Shortly after pulling over Hinojosa, a canine unit arrived on scene and the K-9 deputy performed a “free-air-sniff” of the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the car, reports said.
After searching the vehicle, deputies found a syringe in the driver’s side door panel. Deputies field-tested the syringe, which came back positive for methamphetamine, reports said.
Hinojosa was taken to the Highlands County Jail on charges of misdemeanor drug equipment possession and felony possession of methamphetamine. He was also issued a misdemeanor traffic citation for driving on a suspended license. He is currently in jail on a $1,750 bond.