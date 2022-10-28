AVON PARK — City of Avon Park mayoral candidate Al Joe Hinson was fined $100 for missing a deadline to submit a campaign financial report.
Hinson is running against incumbent Mayor Garrett Anderson.
According to the city, Hinson missed the Oct. 14 deadline for the report covering Sept. 24 — Oct. 7. Hinson did file his report as soon as he was made aware of the issue.
Hinson cited City Hall for not informing him of the due date for the report.
“It was an oversite on their part; they are supposed to call me,” Hinson said. “I missed it too, so we blamed each other and that is why I am running because there are a lot of things up there that need to be changed. People need to know their job.”
“I missed it, too. My wife missed it,” he said. “We are OK. We are still running. We are on time now.”
