BUSHNELL — The war cry of the Seminole will echo through the pines again on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, as Native American and military portrayers clash in the reenactment of Major Francis Dade’s infamous battle.

It’s a dramatic presentation of a battle that took place nearly 200 years ago, deep in the pines of a Florida forest, where more than 100 U.S. military soldiers and nearly 200 Seminoles clashed in a battle for control of Florida land. The battle ended with more than 100 U.S. soldiers dead and sparked the Second Seminole War.

