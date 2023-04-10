JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Construction is underway to build a new multifamily apartment community providing workforce housing in downtown Jacksonville.

The Lofts at Cathedral at 325 and 327 E. Duval St., will include a total of 120 apartments. The project calls for the renovation of the historic former YWCA/Community Connections building plus the construction of a new apartment building on the same block, according to developer The Vestcor Companies of Jacksonville.

