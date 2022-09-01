Historic Schooner

The Victory Chimes passes the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse during the Maine Windjammer Parade, Friday, July 17, 2009, in Rockland, Maine. The three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced 2022 will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO, FILE

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale.

The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.

