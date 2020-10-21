SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society is now leasing both the Yellow House (Weigle House) and the Green House (Clovelly House) near the Sebring Public Library, which had been leased by the Highlands Art League.
In July, the Sebring City Council approved an annual lease of the Yellow House to the Sebring Historical Society.
The lease was for a token fee, with the terms calling for the city to mow the property, but the Historical Society would be responsible for costs associated with operating the property.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the City Council agreed to lease the Green House/Clovelly House to the Sebring Historical Society under the same annual terms as the Yellow House.
The Historical Society had sought a five-year term on the lease but, the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency is hiring a design firm to develop a concept for the city’s waterfront area on Lake Jackson.
In July, Noethlich said when the waterfront plan comes to fruition the Sebring Historical Society would have the opportunity to move the yellow house and potentially also move the adjacent green house (Clovelly House). If not, it may be demolished.
The Green House (Clovelly House) is located at 1971 Lakeview Drive.
The first elected general of The Salvation Army, Edward John Higgins, and his wife lived in the Green House. When he retired in England in 1937 he moved with his wife to Sebring and they lived in the Green House.
The Yellow House (Weigle House) at 1989 Lakeview Drive was built in 1922 by Dr. Charles Weigle, who was an early evangelist and a good friend of George Sebring, the founder of the City of Sebring.
The Sebring Historical Society hopes to preserve both houses.