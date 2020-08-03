SEBRING — The Sebring Historical Society aims to preserve the Green and Yellow houses near the Sebring Public Library due to their significant history with the City of Sebring.
The Green House, also known as the Clovelly House, located at 1971 Lakeview Dr. is owned by the City of Sebring. The property had been leased to the Highlands Art League since 2002, but the Art League returned it to the City recently along with the Weigle House (Yellow House) at 1989 Lakeview Dr.
“We want to preserve both of the homes because they were both owned by historic early residents of the City,” said Jim Pollard of the Sebring Historical Society.
The first elected general of the Salvation Army, Edward John Higgins, and his wife lived in the Green House. When he retired in England in 1937 he moved with his wife to Sebring and they lived in the Green House, Pollard said.
The Clovelly name is from the village Clovelly in Devon, England where the Higgins family was from.
In the mid-1940s during World War II they moved to Canada. Then the Floyd Schumacher family lived in the house.
The Weigle home, which is the one right next to the parking lot, was built in 1922. Dr. Weigle was an early evangelist and was a good friend of George Sebring. The Weigle House was next to George Sebring’s home.
“So that house certainly ought to be saved,” Pollard said.
After Mrs. Weigle passed away, Dr. Weigle went to live on the campus of Temple University in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Grace McCoy, who was a “mover and shaker” in the city purchased the home and eventually built the home near Lake Jackson that is on the Weigle property.
“So both of those homes should be preserved,” Pollard said. “We would love to preserve them in the same location, but if that doesn’t work out then we need to find someplace to be able to move them and preserve them because the homes deserve to be protected.”