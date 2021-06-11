SEBRING — The future and history of Sebring’s waterfront may be at odds as the Sebring Historical Society would like to see many of the property’s current features retained while two draft plans propose major changes.
Those changes apparently would include the demolition of the Jack Stroup Civic Center.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency hired the design firm Kimley-Horn to seek input from the community and create a redevelopment plan for the waterfront.
The library remains in both draft concept drawings, but the Civic Center is not in either concept. Both concepts include a playground and splashpad, beach and lawn areas, proposed restaurants and shops, and a pier with boat docking.
Both concepts appear not to include the Weigle House (Yellow House) at 1989 Lakeview Drive nor the Clovelly House (Green House) at 1971 Lakeview Drive where the Sebring Historical Society is located.
Sebring Historical Society Board Member Booby Lee sent a message to his fellow members of the Historical Society encouraging them to attend the joint meeting of Community Redevelopment Agency and City Council at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in the Jack Stroup Civic Center where the draft plans will be presented in detail and open for discussion.
Lee wrote, “It is rather ironic that the Civic Center has frequently been mentioned as a candidate for demolition, to make room for the water park, along with several other buildings within the Allen Altvater Cultural Center complex, yet they have chosen to hold the meeting in the only suitable place available to the city.”
The whole Cultural Center is comprised of somewhat less than 10 acres, he noted. There are about 3.1 acres of land between the Civic Center and the lake.
“Many of us would like to see a revitalization of the City Pier area where many good times were held in the past. It could certainly use some attention,” Lee said. “However, we, along with countless others, believe that a 3.1-acre waterpark is quite adequate for a city the size of Sebring and we encourage the development of a prudent plan for the beach area, which is actually larger than Veterans Beach.”
Sebring Historical Society Director Jim Pollard said there is going to be some discussion on it.
“My personal goal is to be able to save the two historic homes on Lakeview Drive where we have our museum in and our activity building is now,” he said.
Pollard said he looking forward to the joint meeting of the CRA and Council where they will really unveil the project.
“Before I make a real good judgment, I need to see the real thing, not just a sketch of something I have seen,” he said.
The one thing he noticed in the two waterfront plans was a lack of parking that is being provided for even the things they are including in the project.
“Being an old person, parking is important to me and I like to park as close to where I am going,” Pollard said.