Florida-Convention Cancellations

In this Sept. 27, 2017 photo, older and newer generations of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity pose for a photograph during the Hall-Archer-Pickard Naming Celebration at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich.

 KALAMAZOO GAZETTE-MLIVE MEDIA GROUP via AP, FILE

ORLANDO (AP) — The oldest historically Black collegiate fraternity in the U.S. says it is relocating a planned convention in two years from Florida because of what it described as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration’s “harmful, racist and insensitive” policies towards African Americans.

Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity said this week that it would move its 2025 convention from Orlando to another location that is yet undecided. The convention draws between 4,000 and 6,000 people and has an economic impact of $4.6 million, the fraternity said.

