SEBRING — A group of Sebring youth spent Wednesday morning experiencing History and Culture Day at the Sebring Public Library, Highlands Lakeside Theatre, Highlands Museum of the Arts, Weigle House Museum and the Highlands Art League’s (HAL) Visual Arts Center – all hosted with the oversight of the Heartland Cultural Alliance.
As with the inaugural History and Culture Day that celebrated history and culture in Avon Park, Wednesday’s event was created and coordinated with the guidance of Gaylin Thomas, president of the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA), and Janice Rearick, operations director at the Boys & Girls Club, for the boys and girls summer program.
On Wednesday, July 28, The Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County took a group of 40 kids from their Sebring location to experience art and culture at the Sebring Cultural Complex in downtown Sebring.
Five small groups of 6-10 kids spent the hours between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. rotating between the different “stations” at each location. The event was a “first ever” for the Sebring group, mirroring a similar event that took place back in June with the Avon Park branch of the Boys & Girls Club.
Each group was able to experience each “compass point” on their tour of the arts and history, as well as meeting at Rotary Park behind the library for lunch while overlooking Lake Jackson. While at the library, kids were treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the library and received a free book to take home and keep.
“It’s a wonderful thing they’re doing,” said Vikki Brown, Highlands Library System manager. “The kids are learning about history and art all in one place.”
At the Weigle House, Jim Pollard of the Sebring Historical Society taught the kids to make butter and played the piano while the kids sang. At Highlands Lakeside Theatre, kids participated in a theatre class led by theatre camp veterans Larissa Meagher and Cassady Hitt. The kids then received a tour of the special exhibit at the Museum of the Arts.
Time at the Visual Arts Center saw the kids doing scratch painting that they then could take home. Scratch painting involves the kids using a stencil to scratch away the surface of a special “paper” that reveals rainbows underneath, resulting in a very unique piece of art.
Elaine Levey, museum curator at the Depot Museum in Avon Park, gave tours of the Depot Museum at the previous History and Culture Day. She was on hand at the Weigle House as well.
“It gives these kids more experience in what museums are like, libraries, it teaches them,” Levey said. “They’ll probably remember later on when they first went to a museum.”
“Park your car here. You can go see and really get to know Highlands County right from here,” Rearick said. “It’s a perfect first stop.”
Rearick says that these two History and Culture Days were designed to familiarize the children of Avon Park and Sebring with the rich history and culture that makes those cities a special place to grow up.
“When all goes well, the Heartland Cultural Alliance team will be partnering again, next year with the Boys & Girls Club to switch it up,” Rearick said. The plan is to bring the Sebring kids to Avon Park and the Avon Park kids to Sebring.