SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theater, our very own community theater in Highlands County, was one of two Florida community theaters chosen to move to the regional level of competition in Lexington, Kentucky. The competition dates are March 1-5, 2023.

This is quite an honor and a testament to the high quality local talent seen on the local stage. Their performance of “Head of the Family” was a winner of the 2022 Florida Theater Conference Community Theater Conference (FTC).

