SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theater, our very own community theater in Highlands County, was one of two Florida community theaters chosen to move to the regional level of competition in Lexington, Kentucky. The competition dates are March 1-5, 2023.
This is quite an honor and a testament to the high quality local talent seen on the local stage. Their performance of “Head of the Family” was a winner of the 2022 Florida Theater Conference Community Theater Conference (FTC).
The play was written by talented local actor Laura Byron Wade. This is the third play she has written that was produced at HLT and the first play written that was showcased at FTC.
“My father passed away recently and I was going through a lot of emotions and needed closure. I chose that ordeal to be my muse. There are many parallels to my own life in the characters as well as anecdotes about real events that happened to me or my friends.
“All of my close friends know when they talk around me their stories may end up in a play. I chose Elise Chaisson, my daughter, to play the ‘me’ character, Minnie. I chose Tom Staik to play the more serious sibling, Max. There are only two characters in the play.”
Wade explains that there will be 10-12 groups competing. The play must stay under 60 minutes. There are 12 HLT people who must go to Kentucky.
HLT will be hosting a fundraiser on Jan. 7. There will be 10 new playwrights from Highlands County who will write a 10-minute play in one day. The actors will get their parts that morning and will perform that evening.
“If people want to support the effort, we ask that they attend the show. It will be fun!”
Larissa Meagher is a young HLT actor and is the sound and light technician for the show.
“I am so excited to have the opportunity to work with the amazing team we have built for this competition. When Laura asked me to help her in the show, I did not hesitate.”
The team performed the show in Winter Haven for the initial competition.
“In Winter Haven it was a little nerve wracking for me because I was the youngest tech at the competition. I am so proud of our cast for making it to the next round. It will be thrilling to see all these other techs and cast members and also to see master classes and learn a lot more about the theater.”
Elise Chaisson is one of the actors in “Head of the Family”.
“This is such a great opportunity for us to show everyone what talent small-town Sebring has to offer. At this past FTC, I was awarded the title of ‘Best Actress’ for my performance. I am very excited to have this opportunity to perform at SETC in Kentucky next year.”
The troupe is seeking donations to help finance this well-deserved journey to the next level of competition. They are looking for help to defray the costs for: renting a truck to transport the set equipment (round trip), round trip transportation for the team, conference registration costs, team accommodations and daily meals and expenses for all team members.
As you can imagine, this is a costly venture, but one that will allow HLT to showcase their talent to a wide audience. HLT is an all-volunteer theater of actors, singers, dancers as well as stage, lighting, sound and choreographer crew members. There are also those that work behind the scenes to ensure the success of a performance.
Ted Bullens is one of the important behind-the-scenes members of the team.
“I will be driving the truck to take the set to Lexington. I hope Laura Wade and the cast have fun, give a great performance and moves on to the next level of the competition.”
What better way to show your support and appreciation for the awesome talent at HLT. Your donations would be a great Holiday gift for those dedicated team members that work so hard to provide the community with quality entertainment.
“This is a great honor, not only for HLT, but also for Highlands County,” said Vanessa Logsdon, theater manager. “After only three years of competition, we have achieved the goal of representing our community on the regional level.”
You can sponsor a team member for a donation of $2,000, however all donations are welcome and greatly appreciated. To donate you can call 863-382-2525 or you can mail your donation to: HLT Trip, P.O. Box 691, Sebring, FL 33871.