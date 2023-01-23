Congress GOP Vote Wrangler

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Standing behind Emmer are Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., left, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

WASHINGTON (AP) — The way Republican Rep. Tom Emmer tells it, the lousiest job he ever had — he has a saltier way of describing it — was running the House Republican campaign committee.

But after having helped lead his party back into control of the House in November, the former youth hockey coach now must round up votes from those Republicans, as the majority whip, in order to pass GOP priorities.

