Historical Re-enactors

FILE — Members of the Mifflin Guard, consisting of re-enactors from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, rehearse some battlefield tactics on the grounds of the Kingston Armory in Wilkes-Barre Pa.

 DAVE SCHERBENCO/THE CITIZENS’ VOICE via AP, FILE

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Some historical battle re-enactors in New York are holding their musket fire because of worries over the state’s new gun rules — an unplanned side effect of a law designed to protect the public’s safety.

The law that went into effect this month declares parks, government property and a long list of other “sensitive” places off limits to guns. The rules were geared more for semiautomatic pistols than flintlock weapons, but re-enactors who fear being arrested if they publicly re-stage battles from the colonial era to the Civil War are staying off the field.

