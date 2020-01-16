SEBRING — The driver of a pickup truck pulled into a parking space at Lakeshore Mall around midday Wednesday, heard a noise and saw what he thought was an apparent sinkhole after exiting the truck.
In a short moment, another hole opened up, dropping the pickup’s right rear tire to the axle, according to the driver of the 2014 Ford F-250, who refused to provide her name.
“It must of popped when I ran over it and I thought, ‘what the heck’ and then I got out and another sinkhole,” she said.
The holes, which were about 2 feet wide, developed in the parking lot behind the mall, behind the north corner of Beall’s and not far from Mall Ring Road.
Lakeshore Mall Security Officer Dennis Beal said, “There is a truck in a sinkhole. That’s about it until they move that truck. No injuries or anything like that.”
Lakeshore Mall General Manager Jenny Check said, “I am guessing there is an underground waterline that is broken and I have got somebody coming to open it up and see what the problem is.
“In the meantime we are going to barricade this whole section off so people will stay out of it. We don’t want anything else to happen. The safety of our shoppers is the most important thing.”
Units from the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department responded and worked with the tow truck driver to safely pull the truck out of the hole.
A firefighter used a chainsaw to remove a small dormant bush in front of the pickup so a hook with cable could be attached to pull the vehicle forward and over a grass median.
The vehicle was pulled out without incident and appeared to have little if any damage.