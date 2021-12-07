SEBRING — It’s the holiday season and that’s the peak season for the U.S. Postal Service which estimates a total of 12 billion letters, cards and packages will be processed and delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
If you’re like many of us, no matter what happens, you will likely send at least one or two special gifts to people for the holidays, according to USPS. Regardless of how many packages and greetings you drop in the mail, it’s always important to mail your gifts and cards early.
The 2020 holiday season was a record-setting year for the Postal Service. Specifically, 13 billion letters, cards and packages were processed and delivered under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century.
There were seven people waiting for the downtown Sebring Post Office to open at 9 a.m. Monday with a few having small packages to mail.
The downtown Sebring Main Post Office and the Lake Jackson Branch on Mall Ring Road are both open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The downtown location is closed on Saturdays, so the Lake Jackson Branch is usually busy on Saturdays (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) during the holidays.
Post Office hours vary slightly by location, check online for the hours in Highlands County at postofficefinder.org/fl/highlands/.
The busiest time of the year begins two weeks before Christmas. It’s expected that customer traffic at all Post Office locations will steadily increase beginning this week.
The week of Dec. 13-18 is anticipated to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week. Additionally, the Postal Service predicts that nearly 2.3 billion pieces of First-Class Mail, including greeting cards and packages, will be processed and delivered the week of Dec. 13.
Deadlines for domestic mail follow:
- USPS Retail Ground Service — Dec. 15
- First-Class Mail Service — Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service — Dec. 18
- Priority Mail Express Service – Dec. 23
USPS notes that for most instances it is not a guarantee, unless otherwise noted. Dates are for estimated delivery before Dec. 25.
For USP (United Parcel Service) delivery by Dec. 24, the deadlines are Dec. 20 for normal pickup and delivery service and Dec. 21 to ship UPS 3 Day Select packages.
The U.S. Postal Service notes as of Aug. 29, the cost of a Forever stamp increased to 58 cents from 55 cents.
There are also temporary price increases in place through 12:01 a.m., Central Time, Dec. 26, on all retail and commercial domestic competitive parcels for some of the Postal Service’s more popular shipping products, which also includes military shipping — Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, USPS Retail Ground and Parcel Return Service.
International products are unaffected. These temporary rates will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with the revenue to cover extra costs in anticipation of peak-season volume surges similar to levels experienced in 2020.
USPS offers some information for those who may want to reuse a box for shipping:
It may be tempting to reuse some of those boxes you have sitting around the house, and while recycling is always a good idea, in this instance it isn’t the wisest choice. Reused boxes aren’t as sturdy as a new box and can weaken, become damaged or break open in transit.
If you do decide to reuse boxes, make sure any labels or markings are removed or completely covered over or crossed out, especially if the box you choose to reuse has labels or markings associated with hazardous, prohibited or restricted materials.
Better yet, use the “free” Priority Mail or Priority Mail Express boxes. You can ship for one flat rate, with tracking and basic insurance included (with some restrictions). The boxes are available at any Post Office location or order them online at usps.com.