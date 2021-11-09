SEBRING — Lake Jackson residents and homeowners have been invited to brighten up the holidays along Lakeview Drive and on their boat docks through an effort called “Light Up Lake Jackson.”
Lake Jackson property owners recently received a postcard that stated: “The Light Up Lake Jackson Committee is inviting our neighbors to join us in decorating our homes, yards and docks this year to bring Christmas cheer to the neighborhood.”
The Light Up Lake Jackson website states, “A few residents of Sebring, who live near or on Lake Jackson, formed a committee in 2021 to help expand Christmas cheer from the downtown circle to all of the neighborhood.
“The idea is simple: encourage our neighbors to decorate their homes, businesses, and docks to show their Christmas spirit through a Christmas light contest.
“Our goal is to create a corridor of lights from U.S. 27 to downtown and around the lake that inspires the Christmas spirit in all who live here or visit during the holidays. We are an all-volunteer committee and everything from the website to yard signs were created and paid for through committee donations.”
Mayor John Shoop said Monday, “I am really happy somebody stepped up to do it.”
It is a group of just citizens who got together who wanted to get Lakeview Drive lit up because it is kind of a gateway to the City, and with what is done on the Circle, it would be a nice idea if they could spearhead this and get some activity on it, he said.
The Light Up Lake Jackson Christmas Light Competition has a entry deadline of Dec. 6 with competition dates of Dec. 7-12.
The Light Up Lake Jackson committee knows that some healthy competition can inspire creativity. The committee will choose one winner in each of the five categories: residential, commercial, apartment and condo associations, deck the docks and deck the trees (Sebring’s oak trees and palm trees provide a perfect canvas for the creative decorator. The judges are looking for the tree or group of trees with the most lights and creative decorations).
The committee states, all entries will be invited to a special event where the winners will be announced. Each winner will receive a framed photograph of their home, business, or dock along with recognition on the Light Up Lake Jackson website and Facebook page and a “winner” yard sign.
For more information visit www.lightuplakejackson.com or call 863-546-8622.
The Sebring Christmas Boat Parade will be at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.
Boats will be meeting behind Don Jose at 6:30 p.m. and will promptly start at 7 p.m.
For more information about the boat parade call 863-381-4398.