SEBRING — Wearing his Santa hat and Ag Angels T-shirt, Scott Kirouac visited the Kindergarten Learning Center Wednesday with a big check in his ongoing effort to make a big impact for less fortunate kids at Christmastime.
He presented a $34,000 check to the School Board of Highlands County, which provided $2,000 to every school in the district, including Highlands Virtual School, so that teachers and staff could shop for needed items and gifts for the children of their school who would go without if not for Ag Angels.
Kirouac, the founder and chairman of Ag Angels, provided an update on the now 14-year effort, stating that Ag Angels has raised a total of more than $500,000 with $350,000 of that coming in the past five years, which shows the community support is growing.
He noted it is a 45-day effort in seeking and receiving donations for the program, which currently has about $45,000. Last year they were able to raise $86,000.
“I am honored to be here and represent all the people that makes this happen,” Kirouac said. “I am the guy that puts this together, but it is the people, year after year, who plan on this now in their budget and send in their checks and they like how the program works.”
Every year Ag Angels has broken the previous year’s record of funds raised, he noted. Even when there was Hurricane Irma they raised more funds.
“This year we are dealing with a pandemic, but the family of Ag Angels donors have never let adversity get in the way before and we are praying that it doesn’t happen this year and we will do the best we can with the funds that we receive.”
He noted the efforts in the schools to help make the program happen, which is part of the reason he was this year’s recipient of the Judge Clifton Kelly Champion for Children award.
After the check presentation, Kirouac noted that 100% of the donations go to pay for gifts for needy kids. Himself or an organization will pick up the cost of the 2.5% fee for donations by credit card. Last year the Farm Bureau Board of Directors, which he sits on, paid the fee, Kiroac said.
It started 14 years ago when he walked into a school and saw the need with a little girl in the front office wearing a dirty dress that was too big for her and shoes that were way too big that were held together with duct tape, he said.
Kirouac said as more donations come in, schools with additional needs are provided with more funding.
“People now are starting to get into the Christmas spirit. We’ve got a great community,” he said. There are a lot of organizations and churches doing great things in Highlands County.
Ag Angels shares its donations it receives with all Highlands and Hardee county public schools, Heartland Christian Academy, Lakeview Christian School, Highlands and Hardee county Guardian Ad Litem programs, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Redland Christian Migrant Association, and East Coast Migrant Headstart project.
To donate online go to www.agangels.org.